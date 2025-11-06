The Shetland Times is today giving back to the community as a thanks for the fantastic support we have received from our loyal readers.

The newspaper’s new owners Highland News and Media has made available up to £1,000 to sponsor a youth sports team’s kit.

Teams have the rest of the month to put their names forward - and we will announce the lucky winner just before Christmas.

The offer is being made as a way of giving back to the community for the continued support it has shown.

Thanks to everyone who has continued buying the newspaper, we have been saved from possible closure.

And with the recent launch of our new digital subscription going even better than we could have hoped for, we are in a far stronger position to continue bringing our readers all of the news, sport and opinion long into the future.

We are particularly grateful to all of our contributors, including sports teams, who have continued providing us with match reports.

And now, with this offer, one lucky club could soon benefit from a brand new kit.

If your club would like to apply, email editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk or send a letter to The Shetland Times, 3-5 Alexandra Building, Lerwick, ZE1 0LL.

Entries should detail the name of the youth team or club and why the funding would be of benefit. These should be submitted by Friday, 28th November.

The winning entry will be decided by a draw and announced before Christmas.

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.