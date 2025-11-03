The Shetland side which kicked off their defence of the District Cup.

Shetland Ladies Hockey got their defence of the District Cup off to a flying start with a 4-2 win over Edinburgh University 6s.

After two postponements caused by cancelled NorthLink sailings, it was third time lucky as the team arrived in Aberdeen on Sunday.

The blues made seven changes from the side that narrowly lost the county match on running penalties to Orkney.

It was therefore a new-look team that took to the pitch.

However, preparation had been strong, and the quality of the new players reflects the current depth of Shetland hockey, with juniors Ava Anderson and Isla Scollay both winning their first Shetland caps.

Edinburgh University 6s 2, Shetland 4

The blues found it hard to settle, and Edinburgh’s well-drilled press quickly put them under pressure.

After five minutes, the students broke down the right side and fired a firm cross from the baseline which was sharply finished at the front post to make it 1–0.

Shetland responded with a dangerous diagonal ball from Kayleigh Irvine that just evaded Rhea Nicolson at the far post. But just as the blues began to find their rhythm, a through ball caused confusion between Nicola Balfour and goalkeeper Megan Nicholson, allowing an Edinburgh forward to pounce and double the lead.

The first quarter ended with Shetland a little shell-shocked, but a regroup and change of shape brought immediate improvement.

Abbey Irvine moved into the holding midfield role, freeing Inkster Smith to push higher through the middle.

Kayleigh Irvine switched to right half where she caused far more problems, while her sister Catherine Irvine came on at left half and used her composure and intelligence to steady play.

Isla Scollay, on debut at left back, showed maturity and calm beyond her years.

The adjustments paid off. A clever pass from Kayleigh Irvine cut through the Edinburgh defence and found Cara Leask, who let the ball roll up her stick before acrobatically reverse-hitting it home in mid-air for a superb goal.

Edinburgh continued to threaten with sharp passing, but Shetland’s defence was now more settled.

Nicolson came close again, just inches from connecting at the back post.

Shetland’s equaliser was one to remember. Kayleigh Irvine embarked on a mazy run from halfway, beating several defenders before bursting into the circle.

As she collided with team-mate Leask, the Edinburgh defence paused expecting a foul, but with no infringement, Kayleigh Irvine calmly rolled the ball into an empty goal to level the match. The blues now had the upper hand.

Kristin Robertson became increasingly dangerous, while Nicholson in goal remained alert with key saves.

Half-time brought another chance to reset, and Shetland started the third quarter strongly.

They were now comfortable with the pitch and playing much more composed hockey.

Chiara MacColl pushed forward well down the left, and Kayleigh Irvine continued to dominate the right flank.

Robertson picked up a loose ball, weaved past two defenders and slipped a neat pass to Leask, who finished coolly through the keeper’s legs to give Shetland the lead for the first time.

Sarah Williamson added aggression and bite to midfield, while debutant Anderson impressed with her movement and confidence.

Her highlight came from a perfectly timed short corner injection, allowing Inkster Smith to strike cleanly into the bottom right corner, a trademark finish that gave the blues valuable breathing space.

Dana Watt then made her debut in the final quarter, putting in a solid shift to keep pressure on the Edinburgh defence.

Shetland continued to create chances, with Williamson fouled as she tried to sweep home from another Irvine cross.

At the other end, Balfour marshalled her defence well, and Nicholson produced an outstanding late save to preserve the lead.

By the closing minutes, Shetland were in control and relieved to see out the match four goals to two to progress to the next round, where fittingly they will face Edinburgh University’s 5s later this month.

Laura Nicolson had another strong game, while Robertson impressed with her energy and work rate in midfield.

Abbey Irvine provided composure when play became frantic. However, player of the match went to Kayleigh Irvine for her all-action display, including the memorable moment she quite literally cleared out her own team-mate to make sure Shetland found the net.

The team thanked their sponsors, Northwards and NorthLink Ferries, whose support makes participation in this competition possible.

