Claire Smith after her 50th appearance for Shetland Valkyries. Photo: Brian Gray

A grateful Claire Smith said she had no regrets joining Shetland Valkyries after winning her 50th cap.

Six years after joining the rugby club - at a time when she did not know how to play the game - Smith said the game has become a part of her life.

Smith’s accolade came during the 41-7 win over Lochaber at Lerwick’s Gilbertson Park in a performance that saw her named as forward of the match

“I had no idea how much [rugby] would become ingrained in my life,” Smith said after the match.

“I decided to join Shetland rugby to build on my fitness and meet new people. I have made friends for life through this sport and I'm forever grateful to those team mates and coaches for supporting and encouraging me over the years.”

She encouraged anyone who wanted to take up the sport to go along to training.

Smith added that she always felt better for going to training, even after a hard day at work or at home.

