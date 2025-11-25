Celtic's Harry Simpson congratulates Jake Ramsay for his goal, during the GTS County Shield quarter-final match at the Gilbertson Park. Photo: Kevin Jones

Isles football is set to be saved with a new president set to be named at an emergency meeting next week after expressions of interest were made.

A source close to the Shetland Football Association confirmed people have thrown their hat in the ring for the committee’s highest position.

This follows uncertainty after the association failed to appoint a new president to replace the outgoing Jakob Eunson at its annual meeting earlier this month.

The Shetland Times was told an email went out in the last week to all members of the association which noted more than one person was interested in taking on the role to spearhead Shetland football.

An appeal was made by the SFA after its failed annual meeting on 14th November to entice people to become president.

In the appeal, the association warned there would be “no football” without a president or a committee.

For the past year, the role has been filled by Eunson, who took over from George Smith at the 2024 annual general meeting.

However, Eunson recently announced he would be standing down at the annual general meeting

And with no one coming forward to take it on, the Shetland FA would be unable to continue its role organising the sport in Shetland.

The FA explained that the president’s role was to chair the organisation’s monthly meetings and lead the committee in fulfilling its aims and objectives.

Shetland has had a vibrant football scene for more than a century.

The men’s game features three leagues and several tournaments, while there is also a rapidly growing women’s football scene, which is led by a separate organisation.

Earlier this year a team from the Scottish FA’s official eye and ear care partner, Specsavers, came to Shetland as part of an investigation into grass roots football

They found the sport to be “alive and kicking” in the isles.

Active schools co-ordinator and football volunteer Danny Peterson said at the time: "It’s well over a century that there’s been football happening in Shetland.

"The numbers, in terms of population that we’ve got playing the game, is really, really high.

"The girls and women’s game is exploding.

"There’s more girls and women playing football now than there ever has been in the past in Shetland.

