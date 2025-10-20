Young swimmer Arcvhie Flaws, 12, won four gold medals at the North District Distance Meet in Aberdeen.

Twelve-year-old Archie Flaws returned from the North District Distance Meet with four gold medals after representing the South Mainland swimming club in Aberdeen.

Flaws was the only person from the SMASC and won all of the age group events that he took part in.

In his first race of the competition, a fantastic 22 second personal best was achieved in a superb 800m freestyle.

Following this he then improved his time by seven seconds in the 400m individual medley.

The next success was dropping under the five minute mark for the first time in the 400m freestyle, his last event of the day.

The following day, in the 1,500m freestyle another milestone was achieved by going under 20 minutes for first time by an enormous thirty eight seconds.

As no coach from South Mainland was able to attend the event, the club wished to thank Shetland coach Petur Peturson for minding Flaws over the weekend.

The club also wished to thank NorthLink Ferries for travel sponsorship and local businesses Ness Engineering and Island Fish Shetland for ongoing support.

