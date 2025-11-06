The Shetland women's side showing some unity in a huddle. Photo: Kevin Jones

Shetland football coach Adam Priest was shocked he was singled out for a nomination as a volunteer at this year’s Scottish Power Women’s Football Awards.

Priest found himself on a three-person shortlist for his work with Shetland Girls and Womens Football Club in the last week.

Coach Adam Priest.

The team was also nominated as Sustainable Club of the Year while soccer star Freya Leslie found herself in the running for the Highlands and Islands player of the year.

Speaking to The Shetland Times, Priest said everyone at the club was “delighted” to be recognised for their good work over the last 12 months.

On his own nomination, he said the success of the club was down to more than just himself.

“I was a bit surprised to be nominated as volunteer of the year, but I carry forward the nomination as recognition for all of our coaches and club officials,” Priest said.

“Shetland Girls and Women’s Football Club has always been 100 per cent run by volunteers.”

The new management team leading Shetland Girls and Women’s Football Club. From left: Niall Bristow, Adam Priest, Carrie Morrison and Kevin Main.

Priest again lavished praise on Leslie who was “amazing” during the run to the Scottish Power Highlands and Islands Cup final in Nairn in September.

Leslie scored 11 in four matches in that cup run and was the hat-trick hero in the 7-0 gazumping of Sutherland in the showcase which secured the trophy at the first time of asking.

Freya Leslie celebrates after scoring her hat-trick in the Highland and Islands League Cup. Photo: Sportpix.

The sustainability award - one which the side was previously nominated for in 2023 - is in recognition of the work which goes on to promote women’s football and expand the sport in the county.

Shetland Women’s and Girl’s Football Club are already in the running for several categories at next week’s sports awards.

Shetland Women's and Girls Football Club played at the International Island Games for the first time in 20 years when they appeared in Orkney in July. Photo: Kevin Jones.

All members of the backroom staff (Priest, Carrie Morrison, Kevin Main and Niall Bristow) are up for coach of the year as a single nomination.

Rhea Nicolson is one of three people in the Sportsperson of the Year category for her exploits in football and hockey.

While the club could win the Team of the Year award after success in the cup, competing at the International Island Games for the first time in 20 years and a record win over county rivals Orkney with an 8-0 victory.

