Carl Cross with Hughson Brothers Shield winner Ramsay Hogg.

Ramsay Hogg won the first men’s Grand Prix of the Shetland Darts Association season.

Hogg claimed the Hughson Brothers Shield on Saturday after a 6-4 win over Liam Sutherland in the Whitedale Social Club.

Seventy players were soon whittled down to with games in the early rounds played over the best of five legs.

The quarter-finals, played to the best of seven legs, saw Hogg beat Callum Williamson 4-3. While there were also wins for Ryan Inkster, John Wishart and Sutherland. Sutherland won his fixture 4-0.

Hogg progressed with a 5-0 win in a best of nine over Wishart, while Sutherland dropped a leg in his victory against Inkster.

Shetland Darts Association thanked Hughson Brothers for their continued sponsorship of the event, Carl Cross for presenting the trophies following the final and the Whitedale Social Club and its bar staff for hosting the day’s competition.

