We’re the kids in America.

Congratulations to Scotland on qualifying for the World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States of America next summer.

It will have been 28 years since the dark blues graced a football pitch in football’s biggest spectacle but soon they will indeed be there once again.

I have been going through the motions for the last 13 years, as part of the Tartan Army, and I am still dumbfounded to think what has seemed like the unachievable has finally been conquered.

It was 2012 when I first got on that rollercoaster when Craig Levein’s Scotland hosted Serbia in a boring 0-0 draw at Hampden Park.

Five matches it took before I saw my first victory in person too - a 2-0 drubbing of Croatia. This was under Gordon Strachan who had taken over the role after a dismal start to the campaign for Levein.

But fast forward through the years and there have been many highs and lows - both as a fan of the national side and a visitor to some magnificent places.

Current boss Steve Clarke has come under a lot of criticism from various sections of the fan base but ultimately he has been the most successful Scotland manager ever when you take qualifying for major tournaments into consideration. Three in total - two European Championships and now the World Cup across the pond next summer.

Safe to say, I celebrated rather well when we beat Denmark 4-2 last Tuesday night. I was unfortunately unable to get a ticket but watched the game with friends in a Glasgow pub that was full to the rafters.

The atmosphere beforehand was terrific as a lone piper played a medley of tunes - traditional and modern covers. There was a buzz about the place.

When Scott McTominay leaped to strike an overhead kick into the bottom corner I was stunned for a second until my friends grabbed me in celebration. It was only three minutes and I was picking my jaw off the floor. Could we really do it? Of course we could. But it had to be done in the manner that Scotland always does it … the hard way or not at all.

Naturally ever since, any spare time is spent on WhatsApp group chats devising plans to get to North America.

One person, who shall remain nameless, said he might even sell his house to get there. Brave, if not stupid. However, it was well documented the lengths Scots went to to see their side in Argentina in 1978.

But while I dust off my passport, I can’t help but wonder two things: Is Scott McTominay’s goal the greatest scored for Scotland ever? And does Steve Clarke deserve a knighthood for this incredibly hard-earned achievement? My answer would be yes to both.

Hoping to get a kick out of football return

Talking about little victories, I have restarted my own sporting endeavour in the last few weeks.

That is a massive step for this reporter. Injuries and work commitments prevented me from playing football or any regular sport for the last seven years, but I have laced up the old boots once more.

Lerwick Celtic warmly opened their arms to me.

While the old injuries and a severe lack of fitness are getting in my way, I can only take the challenge one night at a time.

Seeing these boys play up close, however, really puts into perspective the gargantuan task I have ahead of me.

Each and every one of the team have been impressive.

For me, it will be a long winter.

Wait for 3G pitch over

Finally, the formal opening of the new synthetic playing surface at the Clickimin is expected to take place next month.

It is about damn time, you may be thinking. Something I would agree with.

With such a heritage of sporting success in the isles - all the more emphasised by the success of the island games and the Scottish Learning Disability Games in the summer - it is so important to finally have a 3G pitch in a central location which most people have access to.

Yes, there may be one in Whalsay but with the inter-isle service so unpredictable and dependent on the weather, it is a massive coup for those based on the mainland.

Construction began in March on the £1.46 million pitch with the work completed in the last two months.

Although it is not how it was originally planned it remains that this facility can only improve the availability of playing certain, well-played sports such as football and rugby. As I previously said there will be envious eyes on whoever gets to play on it first when it finally opens. However, those who were in attendance at a special first look event seemed to have been pleased with the end result.

It can only be beneficial for sport and the fitness of our athletes and hopefully cements a legacy. That will for years to come, support a healthy lifestyle and increase sporting success.

Money won’t hide human rights abuses

Snooker has not come as close to being the “sexy” sport since the 1980s when Steve Davis, Alex Higgins, Kirk Stevens and Tony Knowles were active on the scene.

Yet there have been many attempts to bring it to the mainstream - one in particular has grinded my gears.

That would be the Golden Ball in the Riyadh Season Snooker Championship.

If a player secures a maximum break - which is difficult enough - they have the chance to create history and go for for the golden ball. If the player pots this ball, they

score an additional 20 points to achieve a 167 break. They will also receive a £1 million prize for the feat.

Now, I’m all for jazzing the sport up as it is criticised for being boring - which is a fair argument. However, this is a blatant attempt by the Saudi Arabians to bring their oil money to the forefront to hide the human rights violations the country has committed.

Amnesty International posted a list of 10 violations the kingdom has made including an increase of executions and its continuation of discriminating against women.

It is not only snooker which has got its hands dirty with the Saudi money, however. Golf, F1, tennis, boxing and wrestling promotion WWE have all been involved with the country. As a fan of sports I am ashamed to see these people sell their souls for the money - surely they get enough, for one thing. But mostly because it covers up the abuse of innocent people.

