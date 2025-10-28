The runners head south through Dunrossness as Sunday's Spiggie 10k gets underway. Photo: Kevin Jones

The fifth annual Spiggie 10k race, organised by Shetland Amateur Athletics Club, was held on Sunday.

It was a relief to all involved that the weather had improved from the previous few days and the runners had a dry, bright day, with a moderate breeze.

Eighty-five runners took on the clockwise loop of Spiggie Loch before finishing back at the Boddam sports field.

With many of the previous years winners missing it was always going to be interesting to see who would take the podium spots.

A group of six runners lead the field for much of the race until Katie Clubb made a break before the infamous Spiggie hill.

She held her lead up the hill and then pushed on for the last couple of kilometre’s towards the finish.

Aaron Ferguson was not quite ready to settle for second place and found a bit more in his legs, rapidly gaining on Clubb in the closing metres. But Clubb held on and crossed the line as overall race winner in a time of 38 minutes 18 seconds, ahead of Aaron Ferguson who took the trophy for first male in a time of 38 minutes 22 seconds.

The first three ladies to complete Sunday's Spiggie 10k with their trophies. From left: Mary Rutherford (third lady), Katie Clubb (overall winner) and Emma Leask (second lady), Photo: Kevin Jones

Second male was James Anderson in 38 minuites 32 seconds, with Grant Ferguson taking the third podium spot in 38 minutes 59 seconds.

Second lady was Emma Leask (40 minutes 33 seconds) taking almost two minutes off her time from last year, and Mary Rutherford was third (41 minutes 55 seconds).

The age group winners were: Senior: Aaron Ferguson; Katie Clubb. Under 18: Jak Shearer. Over 40: Andrew Grant; Monica Moncrieff. Over 45: Aidan Bennett; Maree Simpson. Over 50: Seth Travins, Jan Howard. Over 55: Stewart Feather, Suzanne Malcolmson. Over 60: Hans Marter, Caroline Smith. Over 65: Paul Clarke, Wendy Borrill. Over 70: Frank Miller, Susan Linklater.

The first three men to complete Sunday's Spiggie 10k with their trophies. From left: Grant Ferguson (third man), Aaron Ferguson (first man) and James Anderson (second man), Photo: Kevin Jones

Race director, Charlotte Black, said the organisers were delighted with how the race went.

"It is brilliant to see this race growing year on year,” Black said. “We actually had a full quota of 100 runners entered this year, although 85 actually took part on the day - twenty more than last year.

“We would like to thank everyone who helped in any way, particularly Niall Bristow for first aid cover, the timekeepers and marshals, and the Dunrossness Central Public Hall committee for the delicious spread of food afterwards”.

Full results can be found on the Shetland Amateur Athletics Club website or Run Shetland Facebook group.

