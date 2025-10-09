Shetland teenager heads out on loan from Ross County to Highland League club

Ross County have confirmed that George Robesten has been sent out on loan to Highland League outfit Strathspey Thistle.

George Robesten. Picture: Ken Macpherson

The 19-year-old winger has joined the Grantown-on-Spey outfit on a temporary deal for the remainder of 2025.

He made his debut for Strathspey Thistle last night in a 2-1 defeat against Forres Mechanics at Seafield Park.

Originally from Shetland, Robesten signed a one-year contract with Ross County during the summer.

Last season, he made 13 appearances for the Staggies in all competitions.

This season, he has made three appearances for Ross County, two of which were in the League Cup against Stranraer and Edinburgh City.

He has made one appearance for Ross County in the Championship this season, coming on as a substitution in the 2-2 draw at Airdrieonians.

Robesten is expected to feature for Strathspey Thistle in their Highland League clash at Wick Academy tomorrow.

