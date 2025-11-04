World record holders Shauna and Dhanni Moar.

Shetland's strong siblings Dhanni and Shauna Moar each broke world records at the Word Deadlift Council (WDC) European Championships, held at The Foundry gym in Paisley.

Dhanni Moar came away with an all time overall World Record of 520kg in the Viking Deadlift, and set a new overall Scottish record in the trap bar deadlift of 456kg.

He also came away with two gold medals as the European men's champion having the heaviest lifts in both events.

Dhanni Moar during his world record deadlift.

Meanwhile sister Shauna Moar lifted in the trap bar only, with a personal goal to beat both the current Scottish and world records.

She did just that with a massive lift of 280kg, the heaviest trap bar lift by a woman recorded at a competition.

This meant Shauna came away with the overall world record and a gold medal as the European Women's Champion.

Shauna Moar basked in the glory of her deadlift.

Shauna was also presented with a special award having been inducted into The WDC Hall of Fame as the most decorated female in the WDC.

Both the Moar's also had clients competing too.

Shauna had three of her personal training clients competing at the WDC, with all of them coming away with either Scottish or World records in their respective weight and age categories.

Scott Hatrick, coached by Dhanni, won the Kaos masters 50+ and the overall title on Sunday.

