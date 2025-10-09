Nominees for this year’s Shetland Sport Awards have been announced - featuring a stellar line-up of talented and dedicated competitors across a wide range of disciplines.

Covering eight categories the nominees comprise a host of high calibre sportsmen and women who have achieved local, national and international successes.

Shetland Islands Council sports development officer Jack Club said: “The strength and depth of nominations received this year highlight what a successful year it has been for Shetland sport and the level achieved by individuals and teams is exceptional.

“It is wonderful to celebrate not only their success but also the tireless efforts of those working behind the scenes to provide them with a platform to progress and achieve.”

The 2025 Shetland Sports Awards are hosted by Shetland Recreational Trust, supported by partners The Shetland Times, Shetland Islands Council, Ability Shetland, and national sports agency sportscotland.

The awards will be held on Friday, 14th November, at the Clickimin Centre.

Nominees are as follows:

Shetland Sports Awards 2025 - Nominees

Sportsperson of the Year

Grant Ferguson (Mountain Biking) – Former Olympian won Shetland their only gold medal in the 2025 Orkney Island Games, competing in the Mountain Bike Cross Country. Ferguson also won an individual silver medal in the Mountain Bike Criterium.

Maggie Adamson (Sailing) – Representing Great Britan at the Offshore Double Handed World Championships in France, Maggie along wither her partner Daniel Finlayson crossed the line in first place and becoming World Champions in the event.

Rhea Nicolson (Football) – Rhea has had a brilliant year competing in both Hockey and Football. Rhea was part of the Shetland Hockey Team that won the Scottish District Cup back in April, with Rhea scoring in the final. Rhea also captained the Shetland Women’s Football Team to their first Island Games win, an 8-0 Inter County victory and to the ScottishPower Highlands and Islands Cup win in September.

Young Sportsperson of the Year

Julian Okroj (Swimming) – Selected to be part of the Scottish Swimming National Youth Team, the first Shetlander for over a decade to achieve that feat. Julian had a fantastic year, winning 7 medals at Scottish National Age Groups and reaching 7 finals at the invite only Aquatics GB NextGen competition.

Kian Redman (Athletics) – Selected to be part of the U18/U20 Scotland Relay Squad, Kian took home gold in the 100m at Scottish Schools breaking his own Shetland record in the process. Kian also won silver in the 200m and was selected to represent Scotland at the Schools International.

Layla Todd (Athletics) – After a 5th place finish overall at the Scottish Cross Country Championships, Layla was selected to represent Scotland at U20 level where her and the team took home gold in the Home Countries Cross Country Challenge. Layla’s tremendous season culminated in winning an individual bronze medal at her first Island Games in the 5,000m.

Coach of the Year

David Wagstaff, Louise Jamieson & Tom Jamieson (Athletics) – Shetland Athletics has had a very successful season at home and at National competition. All three coaches have had athletes represent Scotland at different age groups this season and all coached athletes to individual and team medals at the Island Games this summer.

Emma Jamieson & Natalie Constable (Junior Inter County Netball) – A winter of hard work and dedication from the two coaches saw a huge turnaround in the Junior Inter County Netball team. Having not won since 2016, the Netballers dominated in a 47-31 over rivals Orkney led by coaches Emma and Natalie.

Shetland Women's Football Coaching Team (Adam Priest, Carrie Morrison, Kevin Main & Niall Bristow) – The coaching team have transformed the senior Shetland Women’s Football Team over the last year. The coaches led the team in their first Island Games since 2005 where they won their first ever game in the competition. The coaches also led the team to victory in the ScottishPower Highlands and Islands Cup, beating Sutherland 7-0 in the final.

Team of the Year

Burra Rowing Team – Consistently winning at a local level, the Burra Rowing Team competed in the Great River Race in London where they placed 5th overall and 1st in their open mixed class taking the title home with them.

Scottish Learning Disability Games Team – Competing in their first ever Scottish Learning Disability Games, the team worked very hard to prepare for the competition. Their work paid off as the team took home an incredible 15 medals competing in Badminton, Boccia, Football and Swimming.

Shetland Women's Football Team – Competing at their first Island Games in 20 years, the team performed brilliantly and winning Shetland’s first ever game in the competition beating Hitra 2-1. After getting through the rounds of the ScottishPower Highlands and Islands Cup, the team put on a unstoppable performance beating Sutherland 7-0 in the final having beat rivals Orkney 8-0 in the Inter County the week before.

Young Team of the Year

Aith Junior Rowing Team – Aith won both the U16s and U21s rowing leagues this season. The achievement being all the more impressive as it was the same U16 team who also competed and won the U21 league, competing in 2 races per regatta and beating teams of a much older age.

Junior Inter County Athletics – Having not won the Ian Williamson Cup since 2019, the Athletics team won a nail biting contest against Orkney 48.5-47 after a great day of competition. Shetland athletes had 19 personal bests overall as well as breaking two Junior Inter County records.

Junior Inter County Netball – Having the pressure of not beating Orkney in the Junior Inter County Netball since 2016, the Shetland team displayed an emphatic performance of skill and teamwork to dominate from start to finish and win the game 47-31. Their performance brought Shetland back in to Stuart Cup contention after a tough day one of competition.

Volunteer of the Year

Adam Priest (Women's Football) – A founding member of the club back in 2017, Adam has gone above and beyond to ensure that Shetland Girls and Women’s Football is in such a strong place in 2025. Currently the U9 coach, club secretary and part of the Senior Coaching Team, Adam’s level of dedication and organisation has allowed players at all levels to develop and compete at a higher level.

Beverly Leslie & Laura Mathewson (Scottish Learning Disability Games) – Organising the team to travel to the Scottish Learning Disability Games for the first time was a big task. Both Beverly and Laura dedicated countless hours to organise accommodation, travel, fundraising and much more! They managed to raise an incredible £30,000 which meant cost was no barrier and there is now a legacy fund to support the funding of future games.

Claire Priest (Netball) – A volunteer in the local Netball community, Claire has performed a number of different roles with enthusiasm and hard work and it’s volunteers like Claire that keep our sports going. Currently the Child Wellbeing and Protection Officer for Shetland Junior Netball, Claire has ensured that Netball has complied with the updated PVG guidance and ensured that junior Netball can run smoothly.

Inclusivity Award

Bressay Park Run – A community that always has inclusion and accessibility at the heart of their activities. They have recently partnered with Ability Shetland to promote the fact that their run is accessible for all.

Shetland Canoe Club – Continue to be a fantastic support for Ability Shetland and their participants. The club continue to offer sessions at the Parasport Festival and at the Ability Shetland Adult Rec Club. The club have also supported 8 individuals with learning disabilities to attend sessions at the Bridge End Outdoor Centre with a hope this group can grow in future years.

Charis Scott - Out with the phenomenal work she did in her role with Ability Shetland, Charis has dedicated her time voluntarily to coaching at the Shetland Boccia Club and coaching Boccia players at National competition. Charis was also the Team Manager for the Shetland Learning Disability Games Team at the Games in Stirling this summer.

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.