From left: Lockie Bullough, Katie Bain, Ross Drakeford and Julian Okroj.

Two Shetland Open records and one North District junior title.

That was some of the collection of accolades swimmers from Shetland ACSC and Delting Dolphins brought back to the isles with them after the North District Open Championship in Aberdeen.

The two clubs jointly took a team of four swimmers to the event.

Fourteen-year-old Julian Okroj had a great meet, setting new best times in every event. He was North District Junior Champion in the 200m backstroke, breaking the Shetland Open Record in the process.

Okroj also broke a long-standing Shetland age 13/14 record, going under 54 seconds in the 100m freestyle. He set 13/14 Shetland Age Group records in all six of the events he swam.

Lockie Bullough, 15, finished first in the junior final of the 50m backstroke, setting a new Shetland Open Record and an age 15/16 Shetland Record. He also reached finals in the 50m and 100m butterfly, as well as the 100m backstroke, finishing third in each of those finals.

Ross Drakeford swam strongly in both the 100m and 200m breaststroke, taking over four seconds off his 200m time and three seconds off his 100m.

Katie Bain travelled up from Glasgow to join the team and delivered solid performances, swimming well across all three of her events.

Both clubs thanked NorthLink Ferries for its continued support.

