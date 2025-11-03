From left: Carys Geddes, Archie Redfern, Thea Williamson and Jenny Adamson.

New personal bests were set by four fantastic swimmers representing Lerwick Amateur Swimming Club at the North District Open Championships over the weekend.

Archie Redfern, Carys Geddes, Thea Williamson and Jenny Adamson came back from Aberdeen with many positive results.

Redfern was up first in the 400 metre freestyle and had a great start to his weekend swimming with a 6.08 second personal best giving a new time of 4.49.90. He continued his success with PBs in the 200m butterfly, 400m IM, 200m IM and was just on his time for 200m and 100m breaststroke.

Geddes whose number one swim is the butterfly did extremely well and was on all her times for the 100m and 200m butterfly and finished the weekend with a steady 400m IM.

Williamson had three back-to-back races on the first day of the competition and performed well in the 200m freestyle, 200m IM and 100m butterfly. She then put in a brave performance on the last day of the competition in the 400m freestyle despite not feeling well.

Adamson had an extremely hectic schedule with eight events covering all strokes. She competed in the 50m, 100m, 200m backstroke, 100m freestyle and the 200m IM on the first day of the event. Adamson put in strong swims in all and improved her entry time in the 200m backstroke. On the final day of the competition she celebrated her birthday by obtaining a personal best in the 50m breaststroke.

LASC thanked their sponsors NorthLink Ferries and L&M Engineering for the continued invaluable support.

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.