Different sports experience across the pond

I must confess to having little or no interest in North American sport, and am always amazed by the way people get so excited over their version of football.

However, during a recent three-week holiday in Canada it was difficult to escape from the fervour created by baseball, and the Toronto Blue Jays’ epic battle with Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series play-offs.

Using “world” to describe the competition may be taking a bit of a liberty, but action from the seven-match series was shown on television in almost every bar or diner.

Even the people of British Columbia, several thousand miles away from the Blue Jays’ home city, were firmly in support.

I guess it’s seen very much as a Canada v USA thing, which has been heightened by the amount of anti-Trump sentiments floating around right now.

Sadly the Blue Jays were unable to repeat their heroics of 30-odd years ago.

But in all honesty they rather bottled it in the end, throwing away a 3-2 match lead and allowing the Dodgers to come back from 3-1 down in the final play-off.

Ice hockey, on the other hand, I’ve always been reasonably keen on.

This may have begun when British league matches were once shown on Grandstand on a Saturday afternoon.

One of the best players of that era was Edinburgh-born Tony Hand, who turned out for a variety of clubs including Murrayfield Racers and Sheffield Steelers.

Hand was the only British player to be drafted by a National Hockey League team in Canada, spending time with Edmonton Oilers and Victoria Cougars.

He returned to the UK due mainly to homesickness but there was subsequently plenty of interest from other Canadian clubs in signing him.

Anyway, back to the present day and I was at the Rogers Arena for the Vancouver Canucks’ game against New York Rangers.

As usual there was more razzmatazz than actual excitement on the ice, with what seemed to be continual time-outs and stoppages for various reasons.

I did enjoy it though, but unfortunately the Canucks conceded a goal midway through the final period and gave another away in the final minute when they sacrificed their keeper in order to force an equaliser.

American sport? It remains high on extravagant glitz and fanfare but in my opinion lacking in seriously compelling action.

All Blacks’ winning mentality leaves Scots short again

For real intensity on a sporting occasion Murrayfield was the place to be on Saturday, with the All Blacks inflicting yet another defeat on a fighting Scottish rugby side.

The records will show that the visitors won by eight points but obviously that does not show a true reflection on the contest.

Having conceded two stoppable tries and gone in at the break 17-0 down, some supporters’ thoughts would no doubt have been along the lines of damage limitation.

But whatever coach Gregor Townsend said to his players at the interval had the desired effect.

They came roaring back with loads of enterprise and attacking guile, not to mention forcing their opponents to concede two yellow cards on top of the one in the first half.

First Ewan Ashman went over for a try and then a flowing move ended with Kyle Steyn crossing.

Finn Russell converted both and when the fly half added a penalty the scores were level with just over 20 minutes remaining.

The Scots then miscued on two occasions, a couple of players held up just short and Darcy Graham dropping the ball when diving over the line.

Then with six minutes remaining New Zealand did what they always do, with replacement back Damian McKenzie amazingly flopping over to touch down in the corner when two players failed to stop him.

McKenzie put the conversation wide but then added a late penalty from distance to make the final score 25-17.

So the hurt goes on, but for Scotland there were plenty of positives to take from a game they could so easily have won.

If Scotland can now see off Argentina and Tonga it will have been a very good autumn international series.

Goalkeeping issue probably Clarke’s biggest dilemma

With the final two games of Scotland’s World Cup qualifying group to be played over the next few days, manager Steve Clarke has tough decisions over selection.

To finish top and qualify automatically a point is needed against Greece in Athens tomorrow, followed by a home victory over Denmark on Tuesday.

Both tasks are extremely difficult.

The Greeks will still be smarting from last month’s defeat at Hampden, where they were by far the better team but went away with nothing.

And the Danes are obviously better than Scotland – nothing short of a terrific performance will do the job there.

You’d fancy Clarke will stick with the bones of the side that gained maximum points in the last two games.

The goalkeeping position is somewhat of a conundrum, with Angus Gunn definitely ruled out.

Clarke must decide whether to restore veteran Craig Gordon, who is not currently featuring for Hearts.

The alternatives are Liam Kelly of Rangers, who similarly is out of the first team, or gamble on bringing Falkirk’s Scott Bain out of a seven-year international wilderness.

Whatever the manager decides to do, I believe the task ahead will just be too much.

But let’s hope I’m proved wrong.

However, they do have a safety net of a guaranteed play-off.

