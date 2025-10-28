Shetland Valkyries' Natalie Timberlake (left) congratulates her team mate Lynsey Johnson for scoring a try. Photo: Kevin Jones

Shetland Valkyries secured a strong home win on Saturday against Inverness Craig Dunain (ICD).

ICD made it to the isle even though the weather was not on their side and in strong winds and rain, the two teams battled it out for 80 minutes.

Shetland Valkyries came out on top with a 82-0 win.

Shetland Valkyries' Bethany Orłowska offloads the ball. Photo: Kevin Jones

Record points scorer Charis Scott added to her tally with four tries. Ealasaid Nicleoid also bagged four for her efforts, with Holly King getting in on the action with a hat-trick. Sula Mclennan, Lynsey Johnson and Hannah Polson also scored a try each.

Valkyries' Charis Scott scored four tries. Photo: Kevin Jones

Shetland would like to thank ICD for travelling and putting in a tough shift with several of their players playing out of position.

The Valkyries’ next game will be at Gilbertson Park on Saturday, 1st November at 2pm against Lochaber.

