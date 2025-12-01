Shetland women’s football team win ScottishPower Sustainable Club award at glitzy Barclay’s Hampden event
Lasses football players have stuck another one in the net as they received a national award recognising the great strides the blues have taken over the last year.
Shetland Girls and Women’s Football Club were named ScottishPower Sustainable Club of the Year at a glamourous event at Hampden Park on Saturday.
Scottish Women’s Football held its annual awards at the national stadium - named Barclay’s Hampden as of today (Monday) in a new sponsorship deal - which featured the great and the good of the game.
Shetland coach Adam priest, players Kayla-Marie Pottinger and captain Rhea Nicolson attended the event and rubbed shoulders with Real Madrid’s Caroline Weir who was announced as the International Player of the Year on the night.