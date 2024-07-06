Young farmers know what it takes to breed the best

Daniel and Sheena Jamieson of Hillswick, with their prize-winning ewe and lamb.

The very best Shetland livestock to be bred by young farmers has been taking centre stage at the marts today.

A special sheep show has been held as part of an open day held by Shetland Livestock Marketing Group (SLMG).

And the day has been a particular joy for Hillswick couple Daniel and Sheena Jamieson, whose Cheviot cross ewe, together with her lamb, earned them rosettes for overall champion and senior champion.

“It’s an honour to be accepted as overall champion,” said Daniel. “We were among our sheep and we just picked the one that we thought looked best,

“It’s a good ewe that’s kept her condition while raising a Texel lamb, and we thought we’d put it in today because we just want to support the young farmers, and all they’re doing.

“A lot of these agricultural shows – sheep shows, in the marts – is generally farmers and crofters, but there have been a wide range of folk from the town, and peopel that might not be seeing sheep so close up very often.

“It’s given them an opportunity to be among it and feed lambs, and see what’s there on offer.”

Keeping a keen eye on the conditions of all the sheep was judge Lauraine Manson of SLMG.

She told The Shetland Times she was particularly impressed by what she had seen, describing the standard as “absolutely tremendous”.

“It is a credit to the folk that have put them forward. It’s been a very difficult year, with weather, and rain and the lack of grass, for them to produce the quality that’s here today.

“This ewe and lamb are a very, very good pair. The ewe has done well to make the lamb and keep herself up in condition.”