Trio raise cash through marathon effort

A trio of runners have crossed the finish line in the Lisbon Marathon – successfully raising funds for the Shetland Care Attendant Scheme (SCAS).

The epic challenge has been undertaken by Craig Smith and Maurice and Karen Fraser.

And they have beat their £1,000 funding too – with over £2,000 having been pledged on their JustGiving page.

SCAS is an independent charity providing support to unpaid carers looking after their loved ones at home, providing them with regular breaks – including overnight getaways.

To give your support, log onto Karen’s JustGiving page.