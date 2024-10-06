News

Trio raise cash through marathon effort

Ryan Taylor October 6, 2024
A trio of runners have crossed the finish line in the Lisbon Marathon – successfully raising funds for the Shetland Care Attendant Scheme (SCAS).

The epic challenge has been undertaken by Craig Smith and Maurice and Karen Fraser.

And they have beat their £1,000 funding too – with over £2,000 having been pledged on their JustGiving page.

SCAS is an independent charity providing support to unpaid carers looking after their loved ones at home, providing them with regular breaks – including overnight getaways.

To give your support, log onto Karen’s JustGiving page.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor began working as a reporter in 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, where he is now deputy editor. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

