Speeding offences detected
Seven speeding offences were detected by police in Shetland this week.
Highlands and Islands road policing officers were in the isles as part of their get ready for winter campaign”.
During the operation, 74 vehicles were stopped including cars, motorcycles, campervans and HGVs.
Officers also detected:
- Four mobile phone offences
- Twelve vehicle condition offences
- six insecure load and trailer security offences
They also spoke to a variety of road users, including cyclists, to provide advice on road safety.