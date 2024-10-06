Speeding offences detected

Officers from the Highlands and Islands road policing unit have been in the isles. Photo: Police Scotland

Seven speeding offences were detected by police in Shetland this week.

Highlands and Islands road policing officers were in the isles as part of their get ready for winter campaign”.

During the operation, 74 vehicles were stopped including cars, motorcycles, campervans and HGVs.

Officers also detected:

Four mobile phone offences

Twelve vehicle condition offences

six insecure load and trailer security offences

They also spoke to a variety of road users, including cyclists, to provide advice on road safety.