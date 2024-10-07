News

Hymhus receives six-figure sum to ‘radically improve’ energy efficiency

Hymhus at the former Bigton kirk.

Bigton’s Hymhus project has received a six-figure sum to help improve sustainability of the former kirk and “radically improve” its energy efficiency.

Phase two of the renovation project has been awarded £139,992 through the Scottish government’s Island Programme Fund.

Bigton Collective launched Hymhus as a social enterprise promoting arts, health and wellbeing and took ownership of the former kirk in February 2022.

Hymhus now hosts regular events such as a lunch club, craft group and therapeutic services as well as a second-hand shop and the popular Bigton Weekend Bakery.

The new funding will support renovation work to ensure the building is  is sustainable, functional, efficient and “preserved for future generations”.

This phase will include installation of an air source heat pump and underfloor heating, replacement of all single-glazed windows with double glazing, insulation of the window reveals and replacement of the front door.

According to the project’s description: “It is hoped these measures will improve sustainability and radically improve the energy efficiency of the building whilst preserving its character and heritage.”

