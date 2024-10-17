Flooding on roads after heavy rain

Drivers are being asked to take care on roads this morning, with extensive flooding across many parts of Shetland.

There are many areas of standing water on roads across the isles.

Reports so far suggest that some of the worst areas affected are the A970 at Dale Golf Course, the north end of Quarff, and Kergord.

In Lerwick, there is also standing water at Sound roundabout and at Sound Service Station, where traffic lights will be set up.

Council staff are placing warning signs at many locations but this will take time and may not reach all affected areas.

With soaked ground, slow drainage and continued rainfall, localised flooding will continue to be a hazard for a while yet. Drivers may wish to delay their journey until road conditions have improved.