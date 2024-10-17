UPDATED: Person treated for shock after concrete mixer trailer overturns on Unst ferry

An investigation has been launched after a concrete mixer overturned on the Unst ferry this morning (Thursday).

The SIC confirmed the incident happened just after 7.30am and involved a a concrete mixing trailer, which overturned on the deck of the Bigga on Bluemull Sound.

“No-one was injured, but an ambulance was called as a precautionary measure and one person was treated for shock.,” the council said.

“An internal investigation is now under way, and the incident will be reported to the Marine Accident Investigation Branch.

“The Bigga has been taken out of service and engineers will be checking the vessel for any damage.

The Bluemull Sound service is currently running on a single vessel to a Saturday timetable, and all bookings are suspended.

Further updates will be available on the ferries voicebank – 01595 743971 – when inspection work is completed.