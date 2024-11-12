Frankie’s win national award

Frankie’s Fish and Chips shop in Brae has won a national award.

They were named Best Chip Shop (North) at the Scottish Fish and Chip Awards atthe Double Tree by Hilton in Glasgow on Monday night.

The chippy was also highly recommended in the best dine-in restaurant and best fish supper (north) categories.

The team at Frankie’s celebrated their win on Facebook, saying: “Huge thank you to our amazing team and customers.”

The business was launched in 2008. It was taken over in 2020 by Corinna and Mark Hoseason.