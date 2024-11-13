WATCH: Skate attacking inflatable vessel off Muckle Roe 

News

Chloe Irvine November 13, 2024 0
A fisherman had to pull teeth out of his inflatable vessel after a skate bit his boat in six different places. 

Paul Hutchinson had been fishing in his Avon SR4 RIB boat on Saturday when he came across what he initially believed was a startled seal.

“I had moved inshore to catch a drift going north, so I wasn’t on the fishing ground, so I wasn’t fishing, I was sat having a cup of tea on the boat,” he said.

“Something splashed right at the side of the boat and I thought it would be a seal that’s come up and got a fright. It’s quite common for seals to come up beside you, not realise your a person on a boat and get spooked.”

However, the “seal” came up multiple times and bumped the bottom of the boat – after the fourth time it surfaced, Mr Hutchinson heard a hissing sound and realised it was not a seal.

“I saw this kind of brown mottled colour, it was quite bizarre and I thought ‘I don’t know what it is’ so I started up the engine to make a bit of noise and banged on the boat a couple of times, but it was still coming up.

“I thought ‘I can’t go into gear and move away now because it comes near the engine I’m going to hurt it'”.

After it surfaced again, he realised it was a skate biting the vessel.

“I turned round and saw it biting the tubes of the boat. It let go and dived down, so I put the boat into gear and moved as quickly as I could.”

On his way back to shore, Mr Hutchinson said the boat was “rapidly deflating” and by the time he reached the marina half the boat was deflated.

“I’ve got a bag of teeth I had to pull out the boat, they’re quite small but they’re absolutely razor sharp and when I looked at my boat when I got out the water I realised the skate had punctured it in six different places.” 

The skate was believed to be the flapper skate – which is considered to be a critically endangered species. 

Although the skate attacked his boat, Mr Hutchinson stressed he did not want anyone to “go after it”. 

