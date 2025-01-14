Funeral arrangements for renowned architect released

Richard Gibson.

The funeral of architect Richard Gibson will be held at Mareel on Thursday at 11am.

News comes almost three weeks since Mr Gibson died.

The architectural firm Nee Gibson shared the information on social media yesterday (Monday).

In the company’s post, it said: “He established our original practice in 1972, taking the helm for almost 40 years until 2011, when employees Nick Brett and Adrian Wishart shared directorship with him until his retirement in 2016. We’ll mis him greatly.”

A live link will also be available for those who are unable to attend in person. To use the live link, people can search @GoudiesFuneralDirectors/streams on Youtube.