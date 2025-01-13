Suspected bomb found near gas pipeline

Brent Field, North Sea.

An investigation is under way after a suspected unexploded bomb was discovered near a gas pipeline 40 miles east of Shetland last month.

Shell UK told The Shetland Times it’s workers had made the discovery during a routine inspection of the Far North Liquids and Associated Gas System (Flags) pipeline.

The Flags pipeline connects the Brent field to the Scottish mainland.

“We are working with a third party to further investigate and fully identify the object,” Shell UK said.

The oil giant added it would continue to work alongside the relevant authorities including the Meritime and Coastguard Agency.

A guard vessel has also been positioned at the location.