Emergency evacuation from oil rig

An oil worker was evacuated from a deep-sea rig to Shetland this afternoon (Wednesday) in a medical emergency.

Shetland coastguard said it received an evacuation request from the Noble Patriot , roughly 50 miles west of the isles, at approximately 1:30pm.

One worker arrived back on the Shetland Mainland a little under two hours later.

The coastguard did not provide any further information about the worker’s condition.

The rig’s operator, London-based offshore drilling contractor Noble Corporation, said it does not comment on issues around the health of particular crew members.

The Noble Patriot was commissioned in the 1980s and is currently operating in the the Clair oil field.

