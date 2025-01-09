Weather causes school closures and transport difficulties

Stock image of a snow plough clearing the roads during a previous spell of snowy weather.

With the cold weather set to continue today and poor road conditions in some areas of Shetland, a number of schools are closed to pupils today.

Brae High School, Aith Junior High School, and the primary schools at North Roe and Ollaberry will be closed. The school in Nesting is also remaining shut due to weather.

Whiteness Primary School will open at 10.30am – though there will be no school transport available. Sound Primary School will open at 10am with no school transport.

There is no school transport to the Anderson High School, either, which posted online that it would be open today.

There is widespread disruption to school transport to many schools, due to road conditions making it difficult to operate normal transport services.

Latest updates are available on the Public Bus Service Voicebank on 01595 745744 and the school transport voicebank on 01595 745743.

The Met Office Yellow Warning of snow and ice for Shetland is valid today until 2359 this evening.