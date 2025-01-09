Replacement windfarm blade arrives in Lerwick

Viking Energy Windfarm.

A replacement blade for the broken Viking Energy wind turbine has arrived in Lerwick Harbour, according to SSE.

This comes weeks after the turbine, located near Vidlin, became damaged.

A statement from SSE Renewables said the turbine would have specialist transport take the new blade with a police escort tomorrow morning.

“The blade will travel from the port via the A970 to the Viking windfarm site, following our established blade delivery route during construction,” SSE Renewables said.

“Every effort is being made to avoid any significant delays to motorists while the delivery takes place under the supervision of Police and our specialist team. We would like to thank the local community in advance for their patience while this takes place.”

It also encouraged anyone that has any questions or encounters any issues on the day to contact the organisation directly at [email protected].