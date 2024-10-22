News

Two turbines proposed for Sullom Voe Terminal

October 22, 2024 0
Two turbines are planned for Sullom Voe Terminal.

A new application lodged today (Tuesday) with Shetland Islands Council requests a screening opinion on whether an environmental impact assessment (EIA) would be required for the proposed development.

No further details are included in the application.

However,  SCT operator EnQuest recently said it was  “exploring the potential” of a windfarm at the site.

The company said in its half-year results that its subsidiary Veri Energy, which was set up to deliver future energy plans at the terminal, had progressed “concept development” for the wind power project.

“A small scale project, harnessing the wind potential around Shetland and established technology could initially provide cost-competitive, renewable power to existing users at the site, reducing emissions,” it said.

“In time, this initial project could be supplemented with additional build-out on site and surrounding areas.”

More to follow. 

