‘Huge congratulations’ to over 100 volunteers awarded for their efforts
More than 100 volunteers have been commended for their community efforts.
Voluntary Action Shetland (Vas) has announced the recipients of its annual awards.
A total of 76 adults and one group received the the ‘Willin Haands Award’ for outstanding volunteering in their
communities and 24 children aged 11 or under received a ‘Peerie Trows Award’ for their efforts.
Well over 100 nominations were made, with Vas sharing the recipients’ stories on its Facebook page.
Feedback and comments on the posts have been overwhelmingly positive towards the amazing
voluntary services the recipients provide for Shetland.
The awards recognise both formal and informal volunteering and aim to highlight the importance of
community-led volunteering in Shetland.
Themes varied widely from lifetime commitments, the running and support of various groups, trustees, fundraising, sports, all the way to keeping Shetland beautiful through redd-ups, grass-cutting and building maintenance.
Vas was also delighted to receive nominations from the length and breadth of Shetland.
Youth volunteer development worker for the organisation, Lavinia Schmidt, was invited to visit some of the
recipients.
“I was just delighted to visit some of the fantastic volunteers in action,” she said.
“One of my first visits was to the Cunningsburgh nursery, where we surprised Diane, a grandparent of a former pupil, who continues to provide singing, music and movement sessions to the kids every week which was
just heart-warming to see.
“Amongst others, I also spent a morning at Bressay Parkrun and Speldiburn Cafe, followed by a coffee afternoon at the Clickimin pool to visit the Shetland ACSC/ Hurricanes and their youngest volunteer ‘tank-helpers.”
The awards complement the national Saltire Awards scheme, which VAS deliver annually to recognise young people aged 12 to 25.
Vas has thanked all those who made nominations and offered a “huge congratulations” to all award
recipients.
Willin Haands Award
Karl Bolt – Shetland Befriending Scheme
Pauline Gilfillan – Shetland Befriending Scheme
Cheryl Graham – Shetland Befriending Scheme
Karen Hay – Shetland Befriending Scheme
Alan Lindsay – Shetland Befriending Scheme
Danielle McPhee – Shetland Befriending Scheme
Joanne Middleton – Shetland Befriending Scheme
Alan Murdoch – Shetland Befriending Scheme
Niall O’Rourke – Shetland Befriending Scheme
Zuzanna O’Rourke – Shetland Befriending Scheme
Jimmy Ridland – Shetland Befriending Scheme
Bethene Smith – Shetland Befriending Scheme
Ashlea Tulloch – Shetland Befriending Scheme
Isobel Watt – Shetland Befriending Scheme
Nala Williamson – Shetland Befriending Scheme
Kaylee-Ann Best – Ability Shetland – Boccia helper
Davie Gardner – Ability Shetland – Trustee
Joyce Henderson – Ability Shetland – Former Trustee / helper
John Keppie – Ability Shetland – Trustee
Dougie Leask – Ability Shetland – Trustee
May Macdonald – Ability Shetland – Trustee
Jack McEvoy – Ability Shetland – Trustee
Karen McKenzie – Ability Shetland – Fundraiser/Helper
Sophie Moar – Ability Shetland – Trustee
Anita Sinclair – Ability Shetland – Trustee
Avril Starmore – Ability Shetland – Boccia leader
Wendy Borrill – Bressay Parkrun – Co-Director
Kathy Kelly – Bressay Parkrun – Speldiburn Cafe
Noel Kelly – Bressay Parkrun – Speldiburn Cafe
Mairi Thomson – Bressay Parkrun – Co-Director
Ann Thomson – Bressay Parkrun, Shetland Link Up and Open Door Drama
Louis Keogh – COPE Ltd.
George Leask – COPE Ltd.
Fiona Nicolson – COPE Ltd.
Tom Nicolson – COPE Ltd.
Peter Van Mill – COPE Ltd.
Angela Abrew – RNID
Gino Abrew – RNID
Joan Bailey – RNID
Mike Breimann – RNID
Holly Leask – RNID
Fern Johnson – Shetland Heart Screening
Andrea Laurenson – Shetland Heart Screening
Janice Armstrong – Shetland Library Talking Newspaper Volunteers
Jennie Atkinson – Shetland Library Talking Newspaper Volunteers
Maureen Bell – Shetland Library Talking Newspaper Volunteers
Mary Blance – Shetland Library Talking Newspaper Volunteers
Christine Carter – Shetland Library Talking Newspaper Volunteers
Karen Eunson – Shetland Library Talking Newspaper Volunteers
Jenny Leask – Shetland Library Talking Newspaper Volunteers
Marion Ockendon – Shetland Library Talking Newspaper Volunteers
Hazel Tindall – Shetland Library Talking Newspaper Volunteers
Charlotte Allam La Leche League Shetland – Breastfeeding support
Julie Anderson – Community Volunteer – Community Shop
Katie Boyes – Open Door Drama
Archie Fulton – Voluntary Action Shetland / Market House Handyman
Diane Garrick – Cunningsburgh Nursery
Annette Gear – Community Volunteer – Badminton
Rebecca Grant – Community Volunteer – various
Barry Henry – Community Volunteer – Outdoor Upkeep
Rosalind (Rosie) Jamieson – Royal Voluntary Service – lunchclub
Stephen Jennings – Archaelogy Shetland – Community Volunteer
Fabien Kuntz – Community Volunteer / Wild Skies Shetland
Jane Logan – Shetland Museum and Archives
Kate Lonsdale – Community Volunteer – Yell
Ruby Moir – Community Volunteer – Hymhus
Alison Morrison – Community Volunteer – Community shop
David Nodroum – Shetland Bike Project and Shetland Community Connections
Dawna Phillips – Community Volunteer – Defib Fundraising
Barry Smith – Community Volunteer – various
Malcolm Smith – Community Volunteer – supporting others
Elinor Thompson – Shetland ACSC
Jill Thomson – Community Volunteer – Yell
Hannah Unwin – Aith Girlguiding
Shetland Peerie Makkers
David Womersley – Ability Shetland Helper – Van Help
Peerie Tows (aged 11 and under)
Torsten Anderson – Cullivoe School
Scarlett Eynon – Cullivoe School
Marcus Ferguson – Cullivoe School
Robert Ferguson – Cullivoe School
Elsie Keith – Cullivoe School
Gloria Potter – Cullivoe School
Lisa Manson – Livister Youth Centre
Ryan Polson – Livister Youth Centre
Josie Sandison – Livister Youth Centre
Astrid Anderson – Shetland ACSC
Sophia Cheatle – Shetland ACSC
Zara Crossan – Shetland ACSC
Liliana Ficzere – Shetland ACSC
Ella Mae Gair – Shetland ACSC
Emme Halvorsen – Shetland ACSC
Elsah Johnston – Shetland ACSC
Erik Kizel – Shetland ACSC
Holly Miller – Shetland ACSC and Ability Shetland
Eve Moncrieff – Shetland ACSC
Nathan Anderson – Walter & Joan Gray
Calla Brown School – Redd Up & Fundraising
Eilidh Chittick – Local Hall Volunteer
Cora Grant – School Redd Up & Fundraising
Lucy-May Johnson – School Redd Up & Fundraising
