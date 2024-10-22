‘Huge congratulations’ to over 100 volunteers awarded for their efforts

More than 100 volunteers have been commended for their community efforts.

Voluntary Action Shetland (Vas) has announced the recipients of its annual awards.

A total of 76 adults and one group received the the ‘Willin Haands Award’ for outstanding volunteering in their

communities and 24 children aged 11 or under received a ‘Peerie Trows Award’ for their efforts.

Well over 100 nominations were made, with Vas sharing the recipients’ stories on its Facebook page.

Feedback and comments on the posts have been overwhelmingly positive towards the amazing

voluntary services the recipients provide for Shetland.

The awards recognise both formal and informal volunteering and aim to highlight the importance of

community-led volunteering in Shetland.

Themes varied widely from lifetime commitments, the running and support of various groups, trustees, fundraising, sports, all the way to keeping Shetland beautiful through redd-ups, grass-cutting and building maintenance.

Vas was also delighted to receive nominations from the length and breadth of Shetland.

Youth volunteer development worker for the organisation, Lavinia Schmidt, was invited to visit some of the

recipients.

“I was just delighted to visit some of the fantastic volunteers in action,” she said.

“One of my first visits was to the Cunningsburgh nursery, where we surprised Diane, a grandparent of a former pupil, who continues to provide singing, music and movement sessions to the kids every week which was

just heart-warming to see.

“Amongst others, I also spent a morning at Bressay Parkrun and Speldiburn Cafe, followed by a coffee afternoon at the Clickimin pool to visit the Shetland ACSC/ Hurricanes and their youngest volunteer ‘tank-helpers.”

The awards complement the national Saltire Awards scheme, which VAS deliver annually to recognise young people aged 12 to 25.

Vas has thanked all those who made nominations and offered a “huge congratulations” to all award

recipients.

Willin Haands Award

Karl Bolt – Shetland Befriending Scheme

Pauline Gilfillan – Shetland Befriending Scheme

Cheryl Graham – Shetland Befriending Scheme

Karen Hay – Shetland Befriending Scheme

Alan Lindsay – Shetland Befriending Scheme

Danielle McPhee – Shetland Befriending Scheme

Joanne Middleton – Shetland Befriending Scheme

Alan Murdoch – Shetland Befriending Scheme

Niall O’Rourke – Shetland Befriending Scheme

Zuzanna O’Rourke – Shetland Befriending Scheme

Jimmy Ridland – Shetland Befriending Scheme

Bethene Smith – Shetland Befriending Scheme

Ashlea Tulloch – Shetland Befriending Scheme

Isobel Watt – Shetland Befriending Scheme

Nala Williamson – Shetland Befriending Scheme

Kaylee-Ann Best – Ability Shetland – Boccia helper

Davie Gardner – Ability Shetland – Trustee

Joyce Henderson – Ability Shetland – Former Trustee / helper

John Keppie – Ability Shetland – Trustee

Dougie Leask – Ability Shetland – Trustee

May Macdonald – Ability Shetland – Trustee

Jack McEvoy – Ability Shetland – Trustee

Karen McKenzie – Ability Shetland – Fundraiser/Helper

Sophie Moar – Ability Shetland – Trustee

Anita Sinclair – Ability Shetland – Trustee

Avril Starmore – Ability Shetland – Boccia leader

Wendy Borrill – Bressay Parkrun – Co-Director

Kathy Kelly – Bressay Parkrun – Speldiburn Cafe

Noel Kelly – Bressay Parkrun – Speldiburn Cafe

Mairi Thomson – Bressay Parkrun – Co-Director

Ann Thomson – Bressay Parkrun, Shetland Link Up and Open Door Drama

Louis Keogh – COPE Ltd.

George Leask – COPE Ltd.

Fiona Nicolson – COPE Ltd.

Tom Nicolson – COPE Ltd.

Peter Van Mill – COPE Ltd.

Angela Abrew – RNID

Gino Abrew – RNID

Joan Bailey – RNID

Mike Breimann – RNID

Holly Leask – RNID

Fern Johnson – Shetland Heart Screening

Andrea Laurenson – Shetland Heart Screening

Janice Armstrong – Shetland Library Talking Newspaper Volunteers

Jennie Atkinson – Shetland Library Talking Newspaper Volunteers

Maureen Bell – Shetland Library Talking Newspaper Volunteers

Mary Blance – Shetland Library Talking Newspaper Volunteers

Christine Carter – Shetland Library Talking Newspaper Volunteers

Karen Eunson – Shetland Library Talking Newspaper Volunteers

Jenny Leask – Shetland Library Talking Newspaper Volunteers

Marion Ockendon – Shetland Library Talking Newspaper Volunteers

Hazel Tindall – Shetland Library Talking Newspaper Volunteers

Charlotte Allam La Leche League Shetland – Breastfeeding support

Julie Anderson – Community Volunteer – Community Shop

Katie Boyes – Open Door Drama

Archie Fulton – Voluntary Action Shetland / Market House Handyman

Diane Garrick – Cunningsburgh Nursery

Annette Gear – Community Volunteer – Badminton

Rebecca Grant – Community Volunteer – various

Barry Henry – Community Volunteer – Outdoor Upkeep

Rosalind (Rosie) Jamieson – Royal Voluntary Service – lunchclub

Stephen Jennings – Archaelogy Shetland – Community Volunteer

Fabien Kuntz – Community Volunteer / Wild Skies Shetland

Jane Logan – Shetland Museum and Archives

Kate Lonsdale – Community Volunteer – Yell

Ruby Moir – Community Volunteer – Hymhus

Alison Morrison – Community Volunteer – Community shop

David Nodroum – Shetland Bike Project and Shetland Community Connections

Dawna Phillips – Community Volunteer – Defib Fundraising

Barry Smith – Community Volunteer – various

Malcolm Smith – Community Volunteer – supporting others

Elinor Thompson – Shetland ACSC

Jill Thomson – Community Volunteer – Yell

Hannah Unwin – Aith Girlguiding

Shetland Peerie Makkers

David Womersley – Ability Shetland Helper – Van Help

Peerie Tows (aged 11 and under)

Torsten Anderson – Cullivoe School

Scarlett Eynon – Cullivoe School

Marcus Ferguson – Cullivoe School

Robert Ferguson – Cullivoe School

Elsie Keith – Cullivoe School

Gloria Potter – Cullivoe School

Lisa Manson – Livister Youth Centre

Ryan Polson – Livister Youth Centre

Josie Sandison – Livister Youth Centre

Astrid Anderson – Shetland ACSC

Sophia Cheatle – Shetland ACSC

Zara Crossan – Shetland ACSC

Liliana Ficzere – Shetland ACSC

Ella Mae Gair – Shetland ACSC

Emme Halvorsen – Shetland ACSC

Elsah Johnston – Shetland ACSC

Erik Kizel – Shetland ACSC

Holly Miller – Shetland ACSC and Ability Shetland

Eve Moncrieff – Shetland ACSC

Nathan Anderson – Walter & Joan Gray

Calla Brown School – Redd Up & Fundraising

Eilidh Chittick – Local Hall Volunteer

Cora Grant – School Redd Up & Fundraising

Lucy-May Johnson – School Redd Up & Fundraising