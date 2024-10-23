It’s back! Shetland returns to our screens next month for series nine

Alison O'Donnell, Ian Hart & Ashley Jensen. Photo: ITV Studios

The wait is almost over – Shetland is set to return to our screens next month.

The hotly anticipated ninth season will see DI Ruth Calder and Tosh team up for another “labyrinthine investigation”.

The pair, played by Ashley Jensen and Alison O’Donnell, will be trying to solve a double missing person’s case, which “blurs the lines between the personal and the professional”.

According to an episode preview, released today (Wednesday) by the BBC, Tosh suspects something is “seriously wrong” when her friend, Annie Bett, goes missing.

Calder – now living in Shetland – has no time to recover from a life-threatening ordeal of her own, as together they set out in search of Annie and her young son, Noah.

Guest star for this season, Ian Hart, appears as Professor Euan Rossi who claims to have been Annie’s Oxford University tutor many years ago.

But Calder cannot shake the feeling there is more to Rossi than meets the eye.

Meanwhile, at the police station, Calder delves into another case involving a deadly argument between two brothers.

The missing persons investigation draws Tosh and Calder into a “web of lies”.

Filming for the series took part in Shetland, and other locations, earlier this year.

Other guests include Stuart Campbell, from SAS Rogue Heroes, Robert Jack, of Annika, Nalini Chetty, who appeared in Karen Pirie, Jimmy Yuill, from Guilt, and Lesley Hart of Granite Harbour.

Returning regulars include Steven Robertson as detective Sandy Wilson and Lewis Howden as sergeant Billy McCabe.

Originally based on award-winning novels by crime writer Ann Cleeves, the new six-part series was written by Paul Logue and Denise Paul, produced by Louise V Say and directed by Andrew Cumming and Ruth Paxton.

The ninth series was part of a double commission announced by the BBC. Series 10 will film in 2025.

Executive producers are Gaynor Holmes for the BBC, Kate Bartlett, Denise Paul and Paul Logue for Silverprint Pictures.

Episode one will air on BBC One at 9pm on Wednesday, 6th November.