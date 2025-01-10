In this week’s Shetland Times

In today’s (Friday, 10th January) edition of The Shetland Times:

• EXCLUSIVE: Island games swimmer survives septic shock from burst appendix.

• SIC widely distributed a guide co-authored by a man later convicted of child sexual offences.

• In photos: disruption from snow and ice.

• Inspection finds Scalloway care home unsafe and understaffed.

• Interview with Scalloway Jarl before Fire Festival today.

• SPORT: 3G pitch could be finished by summer, if construction goes as planned.

• Pelagic fishermen already queuing up in Lerwick harbour.

• SPORT: Isles runner breaks 3,000 metre record.

