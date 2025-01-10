Scalloway kicks off 2025 fire festival season

The first fire festival of the season is under way in Scalloway, as Guizer Jarl John William Laurenson leads his squad through the village.

Laurenson – portraying Thorfinn Torf-Einarsson “‘Skull Splitter” – met his Jarl’s Squad at the Scalloway Boating Club before visiting the UHI campus to perform songs for well-wishers.

A morning procession from Port Arthur to Da Waterfront will be held to present the galley to the public. The galley Austrsker will remain there until all guizers are ready for the evening procession.

Guizer Jarl Laurenson and his 52-strong squad are expected to pay visits to the Walter and Joan Gray Eventide Home, Scalloway Primary School and others in Hamnavoe and Tingwall.

Before this evening’s procession the squad will entertain senior citizens back at The Scalloway Boating Club before having tea at Da Haaf.

Tonight’s light up is expected to be around 7pm.