WATCH: Scalloway lights up for evening procession

Shetland Times January 10, 2025
Guizer Jarl John William Laurenson. Photo: Ryan Taylor

Scalloway’s evening procession has taken place on what was a clear, fine night.

Guizer Jarl John William Laurenson took pride of place in his galley Austrsker as the day’s events reached their climax.

Supporting him was a squad of 52 folk, including family members and friends.

Crowds gathered to see the torch-lit procession taking place, as guizers mustered in Lovers Lane, before proceeding down New Street to Burn Beach.

They then went out Port Arthur to the burning site at Scalloway Boating Club, where Austrsker met her end.

