Footpath gritting services reduced in Scalloway and Lerwick this weekend

The SIC has warned footpath gritting services will be reduced in Scalloway and Lerwick over the weekend. Photo: SIC

The council has warned there will be a reduced footpath gritting service in Scalloway and Lerwick this weekend due to staff illness.

SIC road service staff normally provide a footpath gritting service seven days a week on footpaths in Lerwick and Scalloway, as well as in rural areas when resources allow.

However, with less staff available on Saturday and Sunday, there will be a reduced service – meaning some areas may not be gritted as usual.

The SIC urged the public to take care on some untreated footpaths which they may normally expect to be gritted.