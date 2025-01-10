News

Shetland Times January 10, 2025
Footpath gritting services reduced in Scalloway and Lerwick this weekend
The SIC has warned footpath gritting services will be reduced in Scalloway and Lerwick over the weekend. Photo: SIC

The council has warned there will be a reduced footpath gritting service in Scalloway and Lerwick this weekend due to staff illness.

SIC road service staff normally provide a footpath gritting service seven days a week on footpaths in Lerwick and Scalloway, as well as in rural areas when resources allow.

However, with less staff available on Saturday and Sunday, there will be a reduced service – meaning some areas may not be gritted as usual.

The SIC urged the public to take care on some untreated footpaths which they may normally expect to be gritted.

