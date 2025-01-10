Bairns showcase favourite spots in Lerwick

Arts & Entertainment News

Bairns throughout the isles are showcasing their favourite spots in town in an upcoming film project.

The second episode of Shetland For Bairns will hit the cinema next weekend.

Last year, young folk took part in the Shetland For Bairns Episode 2 project.

Young folk were involved at every stage of creating the film – from storyboarding, filming and recording to creating sound effects, editing and promotion.

After months of showing off their favourite areas of Shetland, it was decided Lerwick would be the focus of the second episode.

Staff from Short Breaks supported the young folk to communicate where their favourite places in town are.

The project was funded by Creative Scotland and delivered by local artists Jane and Thomas Cockayne, Lauren and Jonathon Bulter and Keiba Clubb.

It was inspired by the Shetland For Bairns book by David Cockayne and friends which was published by The Shetland Times in 2020.

Viewers will be treated to a unique tour of Lerwick which includes a trip on the toon service bus, sea swimming, a café visit, sports, historical sites, sensory experiences and even a trip to a telephone box Tardis.

Jane Cockayne praised the young folk who took part in the film.

“The young people can be proud as they have created a fantastic film which celebrates who they are and promotes Lerwick and Shetland,” she said.

Mareel will host a free drop-in event on Sunday 19th January where the film will be broadcast on a loop from 2pm-5pm. 

