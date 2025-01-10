POLL: Should Lerwick have a blanket 20mph speed limit?

Lerwick's North Road where it meets Commercial Road.

Lerwick Community Council discussed plans for a 20mph speed limit in areas of Lerwick earlier this week, but suggested all roads should be restricted.

During Monday’s meeting members said safety of cyclists, pedestrians and drivers was paramount.

A consultation process began in the summer, with the community council giving their response after debate.

Co-opted member Diana Winfield said people generally thought of the roads as being used by cars.

“But there is more than that [which] use them,” Ms Winfield said.

Parents, children and vulnerable people would rely on crossing the road at busy periods of the day, the meeting heard.

She added that she sometimes felt uncomfortable using the road on her motorised wheelchair.

It was also felt that current rules were a “barrier” to active travel.

