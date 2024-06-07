Whalsay students to attend national YPI finals

The pupils at Whalsay School who have secured funding for Macmillan Cancer Support through the YPI initiative. Pictured from left are: Tom Montgomery, Reece Fraser and Ella Irvine. Credit: SIC

Whalsay school kids will be heading to Perth next week to attend the national finals of the Youth and Philanthropy Initiative (YPI).

The trip by S3 pupils comes after they secured £3,000 funding for Macmillan Cancer Support.

YPI is an active citizenship programme which empowers young people to make a difference in their community about charitable causes and social issues which they care about.

Competing pupils go through a programme of teamwork, research and competition to create a piece of work and present to a panel in order to secure a grant for their chosen charity.

The winning team’s presentation detailing the impact of cancer in the community persuaded the panel of judges to award the funding to Macmillan Cancer Support.

The money will help contribute to the costs of a new weekend cancer support helpline.

Other charities promoted during the final presentations were Shetland Women’s Aid and the Fishermen’s Mission.

This is the seventh year that Whalsay School has taken part in YPI.

Laurie Anne Carr, a teacher of art and design and RME in Whalsay said: “It’s been rewarding seeing the S3 year group develop and grow in confidence by completing their YPI challenges.

“We’re looking forward to the final in Perth to see how other schools have made a difference with their submissions.

“We’re really grateful for the support of Lavinia Schmidt, youth volunteer development worker for Voluntary Action Shetland, and Lucia Giuntoli, YPI partnerships manager from The Wood Foundation.

“We couldn’t have done it without them and we’re looking forward to next year already.”

YPI is the flagship initiative of The Wood Foundation.

UK director Ali MacLachlan said: “Congratulations to Whalsay School’s winning team for securing funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

“YPI is all about empowering and engaging young people to understand their role within their community and the ways in which they can make a difference while developing their own skills.”