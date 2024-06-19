Bergen-Shetland yacht race under way

Yachts competing in the Bergen-Shetland Race have left Bergen.

A total of 24 yachts started the 38th race at Rongesundet, north of the Norwegian port, at 1pm.

They are expected to begin arriving in Lerwick tomorrow afternoon. There will be a prizegiving on Friday.

The race, which incorporates a rally for cruising boats, is organised and conducted by the Vestland Sailing Association of Norway, with the co-operation of the Lerwick Boating Club.

Full crew classes will have a minimum of three members, with double-handed yachts having two.

The vessels, mostly Norwegian with one from the USA, will berth at Albert Dock. They will begin the return race to Bergen on Sunday morning.

The two legs of the challenging race add up to almost 450 miles.

Lerwick Port Authority Harbourmaster Alexander Simpson, said: “The Bergen-Shetland Race is an established feature of our yachting season and of the close relationship the islands enjoy with Norway.

“It underlines the port’s reputation as a popular destination for yacht crews. We look forward to giving friends old and new a warm welcome.”

Track the yachts on: https://cf.yb.tl/shetland2024#