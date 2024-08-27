 Library makkers to craft a charity ‘Toorie Tree’

Shetland Library will soon be hosting a new weekly knitting group with a charity focus, to create a special centrepiece in the Lerwick Library at Christmas.

Da Toorie Tree will be made of all shapes, sizes and patterns of mainly green hats.

There are a number of reasons why people need to feel a little extra warmth this winter – particularly in Shetland – and people will be able to take a hat without having to demonstrate need or ask for permission.

Team Leader, Catherine Jeromson said: “The idea for Da Toorie Tree came last Christmas when one of our staff saw a similar project down in England – with over 100 hats being distributed to local charities.

“Some of our craft-loving staff have been keen to re-establish a ‘Mak and Yak’ group and thought that having a charity focus that benefitted local folk might be of interest.”

The new Shetland Library Makkers group, open to all, will meet weekly in the Lerwick Library on Wednesday mornings from 18th September.

Businesses have already donated some green yarn to get the project started, and there is a wide selection of craft books in the library for patterns and inspiration. Participants are just required to bring their wires, pins or hooks.

Da Toorie Tree will go up with the Christmas Decorations in the library, and any left over hats in the new year will be handed to organisations which can distribute to anyone in need.

Hats can be contributed to Da Toorie Tree at the Lerwick library, the mobile library, or at the Baltasound, Brae or Mid Yell libraries.