Children’s Panel seeks volunteers in Northern Isles

Natalie Don-Innes MSP, Minister for Children, Young People and The Promise.

A plea is being made for new volunteers to join the Children’s Hearing system in the isles.

It comes as part of an annual recruitment campaign calling for more people to join.

Speaking at the campaign’s launch, children’s minister Natalie Don-Innes said: “Panel members make important decisions that change young people’s lives for the better, which means this is an extremely rewarding role.

“I hope people from all walks of life will think about joining Scotland’s unique hearings system, helping Scotland to keep the Promise that our country will be the best place to grow up.”

The campaign runs until noon on Monday 30th September.