Replacement cable installed to Papa Stour

September 2, 2024 0
Divers at work on the installation of SSEN Distribution's Papa Stour subsea cable.

SSEN Distribution’s specialist subsea team has successfully completed the first phase of installing a replacement cable between Mainland Shetland and Papa Stour.

This phase – which involved the laying of the cable along the seabed – was completed on Friday 30th August.

Work on the phase two, which sees protection laid over the new cable to shield it from potential damage will now begin. Connection to the local network and a full programme of testing will then follow.

Customers in Papa Stour continue to receive their power via mobile generation throughout the installation and testing process.

SSEN Distribution has thanked the community for their patience while the work is carried out.

