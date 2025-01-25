UPDATE: Power restored in South and West Mainland homes

A number of homes in the South and West Mainland have had power restored after outages this morning (Saturday).

Although Shetland has avoided the worst of Storm Éowyn, SSE has blamed high winds for the “unplanned outages”.

The areas affected were Dunrossness and Quendale in the South, and a number in the Bridge of Walls area in the West Mainland.

Meanwhile, NFU Scotland has postponed planned rallies across the country today – mainly protesting the UK government’s proposed changes to inheritance tax will have on family farms across the UK and the wider food supply chain.

NorthLink said its passenger ferry sailings would return this evening for both northbound and southboud services.

However, they have warned of possible further disruption in the days leading up to Up-Helly-A’,

And Loganair has said extra capacity would be put on flights to Sumburgh tomorrow in a bid to accommodate passengers affected by cancellations yesterday, particularly from Edinburgh.

Flights to Sumburgh from Aberdeen and Edinburgh continued to the cancelled today (Sat).