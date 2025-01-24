Norwegian fishing boat fined after being detained

The Hirta and Talbor at Mair's Pier on Thursday morning.

A Norwegian trawler detained at Lerwick Harbour early on Thursday has been fined.

The Talbor, a 64-metre pelagic trawler, was fishing for mackerel west of Foula on Tuesday until the patrol vessel Hirta picked it up shortly after 4pm.

The two vessels arrived in Lerwick around midnight where the Talbor was detained.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We can confirm that the non-UK fishing vessel that was detained in the port of Lerwick for suspected fisheries offences, was issued with a fine yesterday. This was paid and the vessel was authorised to depart. No further action will be taken.”

They would not divulge the amount of the fine, or the reason the vessel was detained.

The Marine Directorate can issue fixed penalty notices in lieu of reporting cases to the Crown Office Procurator Fiscal Service.

These are civil fines. However, where they are not paid, the directorate is obliged to report the case to the Crown Office for further consideration.

Earlier this week the government confirmed that the Talbor had “been detained in the port of Lerwick for suspected fisheries offences,” but declined to comment further.

Shipping vessels can be detained by the Marine Directorate’s enforcement fleet for offences ranging from faulty paperwork or tracking equipment to overfishing.