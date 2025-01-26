Eight young people selected for new sports panel

Eight individuals have been selected to take part in the local Clubsport young people’s sports panel, representing young people and helping to drive local sports programmes.

The panel is part of a national Clubsport initiative and aims to involve more young people with an interest in sport and volunteering.

Panel members are appointed on a two-year term and will work alongside sports development staff and local sports clubs, to influence planning for sports programmes and longer-term strategies. Earlier this week, the Panel met for the first time to start putting in place plans to shape their future work.

The eight young people are – Rhea Newell, Hannah Williamson, Ava Williamson, Magnus Ratter, Jake Davies, Roan Eunson, Morgan Wright and Joe Smith MSYP.

They all have an interest and are involved in the local sports community and all successfully applied to join the panel.

Also involved is Cameron Purdy who is a young leader with the Scottish Clubsport Young People’s Working Group, who recently began employment in Shetland and who will provide mentoring support to the panel.

SIC sports development officer Jack Clubb said: “I’m really pleased to see such enthusiastic young people on the local sports panel – they all bring positive experiences to the group.

“I look forward to working with them to make sure young people’s voices are heard and to help make a difference to sport in Shetland.”