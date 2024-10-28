Power cuts in South Mainland due to fault with overhead network

The transformer is being installed near to Sandwick school.

Power cuts in the South Mainland have been caused by a fault with the overhead network.

Customers have been experiencing intermitted outages over recent days, which SSEN Distribution expects to resolve this evening (Monday).

The company said it was installing a new transformer near Sandwick school after the fault was idenified.

“We anticipate installation work will be completed this evening,” the company said.

“This fault has caused some short interruptions to power supplies, and we’d like to thank customers between Sandwick and Durigarth for their patience while we’ve worked hard to identify and rectify this issue.”