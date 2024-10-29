‘The real star of the show in Shetland’ – actors reminisce about filming in the isles

DI Ruth Calder (Ashley Jensen) and DI 'Tosh' McIntosh (Alison O'Donnell. Photo: BBC/Silverprint Films/Jamie Simpson

Shetland stars have shared memories of filming in the isles from sea swimming to sampling Puffin Poo – and plenty of weather-related grumbles too.

In a collection of interviews released today (Tuesday), leading actors have offered an intriguing insight into what viewers can expect from series nine – as well as what goes on when the cameras aren’t rolling.

As revealed last week, the ever popular murder mystery is set to return to our screens next Wednesday, with another “labyrinthine investigation”.

But in between the deadly arguments, suspicious disappearances and bloodied bodies turning up, the cast members have also been able to make the most of their time in the isles.

DI Ruth Calder, played by Ashley Jensen, has now left London behind and is starting to settle into her new life in Shetland.

And just as her character is enjoying her time in the isles – so too was Jensen when it came to filming.

As soon as she touched down in Sumburgh, having enjoyed a cup of tea and a Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer on the flight, Jensen said Shetland “kind of envelops you”.

“It’s the whole landscape,” she said.

“I mean, the real star of the show is is Shetland and the Shetland Isles … it’s an inimitable place.

“It’s like nowhere I’ve ever been before. It’s a landscape that’s arresting and breathtaking … it’s just a real privilege to be able to go back there.

“Obviously, when I did my first series, I didn’t know whether I was ever going to go back there, so I felt like I had to rush around buying Shetland jumpers and Puffin Poo and things like that, just in case.”

Jensen recalled a day trip to Unst with Ian Hart, who played Professor Quirrell in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and is Professor Euan Rossi in Shetland series nine.

“We drove for miles and got on two ferries up to Unst to visit the gin distillery there as well as the most northern tea room in the British Isles,” she said.

“It was amazing.

“Unst almost makes Lerwick look like a metropolis.

“When you get up to Unst, it’s really remote.

“And you really feel it there – you’re part of the landscape.

“It’s a very visceral, humbling place to be.”

The finale of series eight saw Calder running into the sea – something Jensen and about 25 of the cast tried for themselves during a rare spell of warm weather.

“That was one of the most exhilarating evenings,” she said.

“It was absolutely glorious.”

And while Jensen would “definitely do it again” she was not so keen to brave the chilly water during her latest visit.

“Wild horses, or wild Shetland ponies, would not have dragged me in,” she said.

“The weather was a challenge.

“I mean, I’ve known cold when I’ve been filming but this this was something else.

“This is filming when it’s so cold your fingers had stopped working.

“We had heat pads in our pockets, our underwear and taped to our backs.

“We even had to put our hands in hot water in between takes to literally thaw them out.

“It’s the only thing that would bring the feeling back into my fingers.”

Despite the cold, Jensen said there had been lots of “memorable moments” – not least working with her co-star Alison O’Donnell, who plays Tosh.

“She’s one of these people were I feel as if I can’t remember ever not knowing her,” said Jensen.

DI ‘Tosh’ McIntosh (Alison O’Donnell and DI Ruth Calder (Ashley Jensen). Photo: BBC/Silverprint Films/Robert Pereira Hind.

O’Donnell, who is now a veteran of the Shetland show, with 12 years under her belt, said her memorable moments came from staying with her family in a “little chalet house” in Whiteness.

“It was lovely to be somewhere a bit quieter and more remote, “she said.

“We were surrounded by sheep which were a source of endless fascination and amusement for my kids – and also for me.

“Sheep are hilarious, right?”

After so long on the show, O’Donnell said Shetland had “got under my skin”.

“I think there was something quite profound about thinking the show was over and having to say an emotional goodbye to this place that I’ve grown to love and that holds so many memories for me … and then discovering that I was going to get a second chance.

“There’s something quite euphoric about that.

“I’m embracing every moment.

“The isles are unique in so many ways but perhaps most importantly, they are so remote.

“So much further away from mainland Scotland than I think people might realise.

“You really do have a sense of being in the middle of the vast ocean, at the mercy of the elements, somehow apart in space and time.

“It’s magical.”

Euan Rossi played by Ian Hart. BBC/Silverprint Films/Robert Pereira Hind.

Guest star Hart was well also taken aback by the remoteness.

“I’d seen it on the map and knew that it was closer to Norway than Scotland but I’d never been before,” he said.

“Getting there is a journey, a real experience in itself.

“You’ve got to get that little propeller plane from Aberdeen and you’re up and down before you know it – no time for a cuppa.”

Hart also enjoyed a trip up to Unst and tried to “get around as much as I could between filming”.

“I was lucky enough to get some incredibly sunny days with lovely sunsets too, the light is so amazing there – you don’t get to experience that if you live in the city,” he said.

“The place is interesting and so are the people.

“I think places that are on the edge attract really interesting people.

“For such a small community, there’s an incredible array of characters once you get talking to the locals.

“I mean all the lovely locations you see when you google Shetland are incredible but it’s the people you meet when you pop into the local shop or whatever – it’s got such an interesting collection of people in Shetland.”