News

Salmon survival rates at highest since pandemic began

Shetland Times October 29, 2024 0
Salmon survival rates at highest since pandemic began
Tavish Scott chief executive of Salmon Scotland.

Scottish salmon has recorded its best survival rate since the pandemic.

This was the assessment of Salmon Scotland chief executive Tavish Scott, who says it is thanks to a £1billion investment within the sector since 2018.

New figures published today (Tuesday) revealed a 98.18 per cent survival rate on farms in September, which is traditionally the most challenging month for salmon in the sea, following on from 99.03 per cent in June.

Mr Scott was delighted with the outcome, highlighting the high standards that salmon farmers place upon themselves to produce quality food.

He said: “Scottish salmon farmers provide the highest standards anywhere in the world for the animals in their care, and have invested £1 billion in fish health and welfare since 2018.

“It is testament to the dedication of farmers that survival rates on Scottish salmon farms are now at the highest level since 2020.”

Read more in the next edition of The Shetland Times.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Shetland Times

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Shetland Times

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.