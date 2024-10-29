Salmon survival rates at highest since pandemic began

Tavish Scott chief executive of Salmon Scotland.

Scottish salmon has recorded its best survival rate since the pandemic.

This was the assessment of Salmon Scotland chief executive Tavish Scott, who says it is thanks to a £1billion investment within the sector since 2018.

New figures published today (Tuesday) revealed a 98.18 per cent survival rate on farms in September, which is traditionally the most challenging month for salmon in the sea, following on from 99.03 per cent in June.

Mr Scott was delighted with the outcome, highlighting the high standards that salmon farmers place upon themselves to produce quality food.

He said: “Scottish salmon farmers provide the highest standards anywhere in the world for the animals in their care, and have invested £1 billion in fish health and welfare since 2018.

“It is testament to the dedication of farmers that survival rates on Scottish salmon farms are now at the highest level since 2020.”

